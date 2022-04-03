Asian shares mostly gain after upbeat finish on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Asia have advanced as gains carry over from an upbeat finish last week on Wall Street. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced while Shanghai was closed for a holiday. Oil prices nudged higher and U.S. futures were nearly unchanged. Analysts said a healthy report Friday on the U.S. jobs market helped vanquish worries over the recovery from the pandemic, though it also reinforces the likelihood of more interest rate hikes. Shares in Hong Kong-traded Chinese companies surged after a report that regulators in Beijing have agreed to allow U.S. regulators full access to their audit of those that have shares listed in New York.