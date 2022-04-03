Backup backstop swap: Chisox deal Collins for Jays’ McGuire

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have acquired Reese McGuire from the Toronto Blue Jays for Zack Collins in a trade of reserve catchers. McGuire batted .253 with a homer and 10 RBIs in a career-high 78 games last year. The 27-year-old McGuire made his big league debut in 2018. He is a .248 hitter with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 141 career games, all with the Blue Jays. The 27-year-old Collins set career highs with a .210 batting average, four homers and 26 RBIs in 78 games for the AL Central champions last year.