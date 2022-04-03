Giants bullpen offers deep, effective mix with no set closer

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Coming off a franchise-record 107 wins and a division crown, the San Francisco Giants will open the season with a bullpen stocked with experienced, proven relievers but without a designated closer. And that’s just fine with manager Gabe Kapler. He says things have a way of working themselve out over the course of a season. Jake McGee, Tyler Rogers, Dominic Leone and Camilo Doval return to a bullpen that recorded 56 saves, tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the major league high.