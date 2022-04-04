Amazon’s first-ever union overcomes hurdles, faces new ones

By HALELUYA HADERO and ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

NEW YORK (AP) — A stunning upset in a union election on Staten Island had brought sudden exposure to the organizers and worker advocates who realized victory for the nascent Amazon Labor Union when so many other more established labor groups had failed before them. The ALU was decidedly underfunded and understaffed when it went up against Amazon, a deep-pocketed retailer with an uninterrupted track record of keeping unions out of its U.S. operations. Organizers instead relied on their ability to reach warehouse workers personally by making TikTok videos, giving out free marijuana and holding barbecues and cookouts. Organizers are now preparing for a challenging negotiation process for a labor contract. But experts say Amazon will likely drag its feet.