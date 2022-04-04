Banning homeless encampment: Why the state issued eviction notices

Many people have been wondering about a homeless encampment in Banning. You may have seen it driving east into the valley, right off the I-10 freeway just before Hargrave Street.

On Monday, city and state officials and police served an eviction notice to those who live there.

Dozens of tents line the street. Many of the people living there ay they were relocated to this area within the last few months, after their previous encampment burned down.

“They moved us here saying they’re going to rebuild that program or something similar to it. And you know, once we got here, we just got notice today that we have another eviction or that we had to move something off this property which is like, they want to keep me throwing me these curveballs-- like where are you going to put me,” said Jordan Lohoff who lives at the encampment.

The eviction notice from the State Transportation Department notes that the inhabitants must remove trash and relocate their belongings by Thursday from the metal fence separating them from the freeway. The metal fence is state property, so they must fully move to the street here where it is considered city property.

City officials said the area is considered dangerous and unsafe, with the trash and debris in the embankment.

“What we’re trying to do is create a safe environment for the homeless population. Obviously, we’re right here next to the interstate. We want to make sure we’re not creating any distractions for motorists. And, there’s some environmental issues we gotta deal with here too,” said Banning City Manager Doug Schulze.

However, some of the people living in the encampment feel like their home is constantly being targeted.

“It’s unjust because we are humans, we might be a little crazy. We might not freaking have better than them but this is what we consider better lives. This is our home, this is our everything,” said Patti Liscano, who lives at the encampment.

Inhabitants said they do their best to clean the area, and feel like they should be provided with more resources from the city.

“Is it dirty? Yes there’s trash, but where isn't? We don't have the necessities. If every single one of these tents and the city provided us with trash cans, I promise you there wouldn't be as much trash,” Liscano said.

The city says the street is only a temporary location for the homeless and will move them to a new “Village” that they’re planning to open by June.

“That village will have a perimeter fence. There will be 2 trailers that have restrooms, showers, laundry facilities. We’ll have an onsite coordinator that will work with the homeless individuals and the various wraparound services to connect them," Schulze said, "It will be run like an actual emergency shelter.”

But those who live here say they won’t believe until they see it.

“I can’t just be moving around a bunch. I want to feel like there’s some sort of like - here’s this area you can be in right now so we can get that help for you. But don’t just tell me that, like I want to see it,” Lohoff said.