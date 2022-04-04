Coachella Valley hosts Destination International’s CEO Summit 2022, empowering leaders in the tourism and hospitality industry

Hospitality and tourism organizations from all over the country are in Coachella Valley for this year's CEO Summit organized by Destination International.

The Summit offers several panel discussions with CEO's in the tourism industry.

Leaders from across the country will learn about a variety of topics ranging from leadership and development, workplace development, and equity, diversity and inclusion.

The Global Travel Association Panel will be speaking on 'Workforce Transformation,' and how different organizations and management teams can help their engage employees.

