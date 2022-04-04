Europe-South America partnership could challenge FIFA power

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — A deeper alliance between the football confederations from Europe and South America has been cemented by opening a joint office in London. It comes just as FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been left chastened by the collapse of his pursuit of biennial World Cups. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and CONMEBOL counterpart Alejandro Dominguez sought to emphasize this was not a collaboration with greedy motivations in speeches at the office opening. Ceferin signalled a desire to use the partnership for the benefit of other confederations, telling the London audience that “we are ready to cooperate with everyone.”