Major tournament’s departure offers new opportunity; Legends of the LPGA Tournament planned for 2023 in Coachella Valley

The Legends of the LPGA announced Sunday that they will be hosting a Legends of the LPGA Tour tournament in the Coachella Valley in spring 2023. The tournament, the “Legends Tour Desert Championship” will feature Legends Tour players competing in a 36-hole team event format preceded by 2 days of Pro-Am competition. The tournament will also celebrate and honor tournament host and World Golf Hall of Famer Dinah Shore.



“We are thrilled to be able to keep the spirit of the LPGA in the desert with our new event” said Legends of the LPGA Board President Cathy Johnston-Forbes. “For over 50 years the world’s best women golfers have competed at Mission Hills. Many players and champions through the years are now Legends Tour players and are excited about playing in and supporting this new event in the valley”, she added.



World Golf Hall of Fame member and 1996 Dinah Shore Champion Patty Sheehan added “What a thrill it is to know that LPGA golf will remain in the valley. There is so much history here and I’m looking forward to competing once again against so many fellow Hall of Famers and legendary players. I can’t wait to tee it up and am already thinking about who might like to be my partner!”



Former Nabisco Dinah Shore tournament director Mike Galeski will don the tournament director’s cap once again to lead the event. “Coming back to the desert and reprising my role as we build this new event is a great honor. The Legends Tour is a vibrant and growing part of the LPGA and continuing to celebrate Dinah’s contribution to the tournament and the game will be awesome,” he added.

Sports Director Blake Arthur sat down with Galeski on Monday for a full interview.

About the Legends of the LPGA: The Legends of the LPGA is the official senior tour of the LPGA providing competitive opportunities for LPGA Tour professionals and eligible amateurs, age 45 and over. The tour was founded in 2000 by twenty-five veteran LPGA Tour professionals with the goal of continuing to showcase the talents of some of the greatest women golfers of all time. Legends of the LPGA members, including 15 LPGA and World Golf Hall of Fame members, have combined for over 750 LPGA Tour victories including eighty-four major championships. Legends of the LPGA has helped raise nearly $24 million for charity.

LEGENDS TOUR DESERT CHAMPIONSHIP FAQS

Q: What is the name of the tournament going to be?

A: Legends Tour Desert Championship



Q: Where will the tournament be played?

A: We are in discussions to finalize a host venue and will be announcing at a later date. We have had discussions with Mission Hills, and they are the first choice for sure.



Q: What are the tournament dates for 2023?

A: We plan to play in April 2023 and exact dates will be coordinated with the host venue once decided.



Q: What is the format of the tournament?

A: The tournament is a team format that will feature 2 player teams. The style of play, i.e., best-ball, scramble etc. will be announced soon.



Q: Will there be a Pro-Am?

A: Yes. Actually, there will be 2 days of Pro-Am competition – 4 amateurs paired with a Legends professional. Each day is its own competition, not a 2-day Pro-Am.



Q: How many teams will play in the tournament?

A: A minimum of 16 teams/32 players will compete. Tournament eligibility will be announced at a later date.



Q: What is the prize money for the tournament?

A; There will be a minimum purse of $250,000 paid out to all competitors.



Q: Who is the title sponsor of the tournament?

A: We have just begun our sponsorship sales effort and expect to announce the title and other sponsors in the near future as the come aboard.



Q: Will fans be able to attend the tournament?

A: Yes, we expect so and will announce this once our venue is confirmed.



Q: Will there be a partnership with charities?

A: We are planning to distribute proceeds from the tournament to local charities that will be announced at a later date.



Q: How can sponsors get involved with the tournament?

A: There will be a variety of sponsorship levels and Pro-Am team sales opportunities available. Please see contacts listed below for more information.