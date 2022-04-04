Masters is all about Tiger Woods, even with so many subplots

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — This Masters is all about Tiger Woods to start the week. That’s been the case ever since he won his first green jacket 25 years ago. But it’s even greater now. His right leg was severely injured in a car crash just over 13 months ago. And now he might be playing the hilly terrain of Augusta National. Other players are overshadowed by the question of whether Woods will actually tee it up this week. There’s Rory McIlroy going after the career Grand Slam again. Not to be forgotten is Bryson DeChambeau and his peculiar set of injuries.