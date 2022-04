SoCal grocery workers reach tentative agreement with stores to avoid potential strike

A tentative agreement was reached today in negotiations between the union representing Southern California grocery workers and stores including Ralphs and Vons/Pavilions/Albertsons, avoiding a potential strike.

KABC reports that the tentative agreement was reached Monday evening. According to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, the agreement includes significant wage increases, guaranteed hours for part time workers, stronger health benefits, improved store safety, and a secured pension.

The UCFW 1167, which represents Riverside County workers, confirms that the agreement is not final until Albertsons, Vons, and Ralphs members vote to accept it.

"Once our members have had an opportunity to review and vote, we will release more information on this historic and transformational deal. Nothing is final until our members decide,'' a statement from the seven United Food and Commercial Workers International Union locals representing the workers said. "We are incredibly proud of our essential grocery members, whose hard work and determination to stand together and willingness to fight for what they deserve, has made this agreement possible."

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia spoke with UFCW Local 1167 President Joe Duffle as workers were voting on whether or not to go on strike.

Union officials said they were seeking a $5-per-hour wage hike, phased in over the next three years, along with bolstered safety standards and "adequate scheduling and hours."

The stores had offered annual 60-cent-per-hour wage increases over the next three years, totaling $1.80.

A three-year labor contract between the unionized grocery workers and southern California supermarkets expired March 7. Employees continued to work under the terms of the previous contract.

Members of seven UFCW locals between Central California and the Mexico border had voted "overwhelmingly" last month to authorize a strike.

