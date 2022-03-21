SoCal Grocery Workers to Begin Balloting in Strike-Authorization Vote

Thousands of grocery workers across Southern California will begin voting today on whether to authorize their union to call a strike amid continued contract negotiations with the owners of stores

including Ralphs and Vons/Pavilions/Albertsons.

Officials with the United Food and Commercial Workers union said votes

will be cast over several days, with results expected to be announced on

Sunday. A "yes" vote would not automatically result in a strike. It would

only authorize the union to call one if no progress is made in labor

negotiations.

Roughly 47,000 workers represented by seven UFCW union locals between Central California and the Mexico border will be casting ballots. The membership covers workers at more than 500 stores.

Union officials announced earlier this month that contract talks had

stalled. A three-year-old labor contract between the unionized grocery workers and Southern California supermarkets expired March 7, raising fears of a possible strike.

"Bargaining committees composed of front-line grocery workers and

union leaders came prepared with proposals that would fairly increase wages and improve store conditions to reflect the needs of workers in a pandemic and post-pandemic world," the union said in a statement earlier this month announced a stall in labor talks.

"The corporations representing the stores offered pennies, a proposal that would ultimately be a pay cut due to inflation."

Ralphs responded with a statement noting that "a strike authorization

vote doesn't mean a strike will happen, but it does create unnecessary

concern for our associates and communities, at a time when we should be coming together in good faith bargaining to find solutions and compromise. At Ralphs we remain focused on settling a deal with the UFCW."

"We have three very clear objectives; to put more money in our

associates paychecks, keep groceries affordable for our customers and to maintain a sustainable future for our business," according to Ralphs. "By working together, we win together."

Grocery employees are continuing to work under the terms of the

previous contract.

In 2003-04, Southland grocery store workers walked off the job over a

contract dispute, and the strike lasted 141 days. That work stoppage was

estimated by some analysts to have cost the supermarket chains as much as $2 billion, with the workers losing $300 million in wages.

During the last round of negotiations in 2019, grocery workers voted

During the last round of negotiations in 2019, grocery workers voted

to authorize a strike but negotiations continued for two months, and a labor deal was eventually reached, averting a walkout.