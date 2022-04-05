EXPLAINER: What Elon Musk at Twitter might mean for users

By MATT O’BRIEN and TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Reporters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk now has a 9% stake in Twitter and a seat on its corporate board of directors, raising questions about how the billionaire business magnate could reshape the social media platform. He is now Twitter’s biggest shareholder and has the ear of top managers. But what effect is he likely to have on the social platform? Although he’s one of Twitter’s most-followed users, Musk’s board seat doesn’t give him any operational control over the company, even if he has the ear of top managers. Musk is also engaged in several long-running feuds and has several other ventures to manage, including Tesla and rocket company SpaceX.