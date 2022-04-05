RivCo votes to allow gatherings in some unincorporated communities to go until 4am

In a 5-0 vote on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted to allow some functions to continue until 4 a.m. instead of 2 a.m. in unincorporated communities in the eastern Coachella Valley.

The Board of Supervisors amended that temporary 'events' ordinance

Ordinance No. 348 was put in place to regulate the number of events being held in unincorporated communities of Eastern Coachella Valley after numerous complaints from the surrounding community. These complaints reflected the amount of noise and traffic among other issues.

For two years the county went back and forth with public hearings and meetings to be able to best get the input of residents.

`This (original) stop was an oversight, as it did not take into account some of the county's annual large-scale temporary events that have historically operated past 2 a.m.,'' according to a Transportation & Land Management Agency statement.

The new regulatory framework will permit tier 4, tier 5 and tier 6 temporary events in some unincorporated communities in the eastern Coachella Valley to continue until 4 a.m., and not resume again until at least 7 a.m.

The tier structure:

* Tier No. 1, 50 attendees or less;

* Tier No. 2, 51 to 100;

* Tier No. 3, 101 to 300;

* Tier No. 4, 301 to 600;

* Tier No. 5, 601 to 1,000; and

* Tier No. 6, more than 1,000.

