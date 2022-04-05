Student Athlete of the Week – Robbie Katrenich

"I always have been a baseball fan, Mom and Dad watching Dodger games at home since I was little. Also t-ball with all of my friends."

Robbie Katrenich is a Palm Springs indian that has been grinding for his senior year in on the diamond.

"He is that quiet leader, leads by example. Not a rah rah guy which is one of the best ones because he never gets too excited never gets too depressed. He rides that fine line and just plays the game. Doesn’t get rattled," said Palm Springs head coach Earl Smith.

"So we only had about half of the season last year, so it honestly feels fresh it feels fun this year," said Katrenich.

Robbie is the type of player that coaches dream to have.

"Honestly when we make the line-up he is the first person I put on there," said Smith. "He’s going to give you everything he has that day. That is the type of kid that we love having here at Palm Springs."

Robbie loves to compete, but he also loves to be out there with his baseball family.

"This is a team that is scrappy and we want to compete," said Katrenich. "Baseball is a game where you throw the ball, hit the ball, and you catch the ball. Sometimes you win sometimes you lose so anything can happen if we get in."

Athletic genes run in Robbie’s family as his second cousin is none other than Taylor Fritz. Robbie wasn't going to miss his historic win in his back yard.

"It was really cool. The family’s reactions were really cool. I was getting some texts from some family members," said Katrenich. "And actually every match I have been to of his, he’s won. So I think I am a little bit of a lucky charm."

Robbie showcasing that family luck, that family support, and maybe Fritz and the rest of the family will come out and return the favor to Robbie and some Indian baseball games this year because Robbie is due for a great senior season.