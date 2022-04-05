Traffic backed up on I-10 in Cabazon due to big rig wreck

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert Tuesday morning for Interstate 10 eastbound lanes in Cabazon near the Haugen Lehmann exit due to a crash involving two big rig semi trucks.

There was no immediate word on injuries from the 4:28 a.m. collision.

But several eastbound freeway lanes were blocked and traffic was backed up two miles to the Morongo Casino.

The freeway's westbound lanes were not impacted by the traffic collision and were moving at full speed.

The eastbound freeway's 2, 3, and 4 lanes were closed due to the collision and related police and fire activity.

Prepare for a slowdown if you are headed into the valley on Interstate 10 from the west this morning.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news alert and your live Time Saver Traffic updates at 6:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.