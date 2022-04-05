‘We need to take action now’: New climate change reports detail impacts across California

An advisory group to California policymakers is warning that climate change is a growing challenge for the state and will require increasing amounts of attention and resources.

California's Legislative Analyst's Office published six reports Tuesday "intended to help policymakers think about how climate change will impact various sectors and, consequently, what key corresponding policy and fiscal issues the Legislature will face in the coming years."

The reports show how experts say climate change will impact specific sectors, including health, housing, education, transportation, and workers/employees.

It warns the Golden State will soon see more extreme heat, more severe wildfires, more frequent and intense droughts, and worse flooding.

According to the report, in 2021, California experienced its hottest average summer temperatures, its second largest wildfire and its third driest year on record.”

College of the Desert climate professor Alan Hurt said the temperature locally could rise 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit in years to come.

"We need to take action now," Hurt said. "We have things to be concerned about here in the valley. We must be concerned with evaporation rates of the Salton Sea, which really leads into air quality issues, particulates and asthma."

The report said climate hazards will have major impacts on health and safety, as well as property and infrastructure.

Local climate activist Chuck Parker said impoverished people will be disproportionately affected.

"It's life-threatening in some cases, especially poorer people who don't have adequate air conditioning or shelter, or access to drinking water," Parker said.

"I'm optimistic, hoping and praying each individual can be informed of these issues at hand," I feel we're facing a critical juncture in this planet. We need to promote more education, promote more stewardship to our planet. Our future really is in our hands," Hurt said.