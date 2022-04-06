Another Benzema hat trick gives Madrid 3-1 edge over Chelsea

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Karim Benzema now has back-to-back hat tricks in the Champions League. A treble against holder Chelsea gave Real Madrid a 3-1 victory in the first leg of their quarterfinals. It’s now 37 goals in 36 games this season for the 32-year-old Frenchman, including the three that turned around the last-16 meeting against Paris Saint-Germain to complete a comeback. Chelsea’s only goal came when trailing 2-0 with Kai Havertz netting before halftime. But a minute into the second half, Chelsea’s slack defending allowed Benzema to nip in and score his third into an unguarded net.