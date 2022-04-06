Built to win championship, Lakers won’t even make playoffs

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers made no secret they were a team built to win a championship this season. Instead, they won’t even make the playoffs. The Lakers were eliminated from the playoff race on Tuesday night after a 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Russell Westbrook scored 28 points, Antony Davis added 21 and LeBron James watched from the bench, nursing a sore ankle that kept him out for a second straight game. It remains to be seen if the Lakers’ star trio of Westbrook, Davis and LeBron James will all return for next season.