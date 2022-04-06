Dog rescued from storm drain in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police helped rescue a dog that ended up stranded inside a storm drain Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Palm Springs PD received a call from the dog's owner, who told dispatch that her dog, Beau, went missing near a storm drain. Beau was seen 30 minutes before the call near S Palm Canyon and Bogert Trail.

A few minutes later, a caller told police that they heard what sounded like a dog crying inside a drainage ditch in the 3100 block of Cody Court.

PSPD Animal Control Officers responded to the area and they were able to locate Beau.

Beau's large size caused some issues. The officers called in the Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue Unit for help. The unit is comprised of volunteers, who typically assist with lost or injured hikers.

Team members comforted Beau to keep him calm, while others developed a plan and fabricated a hoist system that would safely pull Beau out of the drain via a maintenance hole cover.









The two units worked together and were get Beau out safely. Beau was not injured during this incident.

The Palm Springs Police Department thanked the dedication and compassion of the two units.

“This is the stuff that makes me keep loving what I do”, said Animal Control Officer Anderson.

The department said that after high-fives and head pats (for Beau) the group posed for a photo. Beau is now back home with his owner.