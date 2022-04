By TIM DAHLBERG

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Angel Cabrera was an unlikely champion to begin with, a street urchin who grew up without parents and never had a formal education. As the Masters unfolds this week, Cabrera sits in an Argentine prison. He’s serving two years for domestic abuse, and there’s a chance he could face an even longer sentence. The glory of 2009 never seemed so far away.