Milwaukee Bucks sign Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have added some backcourt depth by signing Luca Vildoza. Vildoza is a 26-year-old guard from Argentina. He played two NBA Las Vegas Summer League games last year with the New York Knicks. The Knicks waived him in early October. The 6-foot-3 Vildoza was named the Spanish ACB League Finals MVP in 2020 after helping Baskonia win the league title. He played for Baskonia from 2017-21. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.5 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 24.5 minutes in 62 games across EuroLeague and Spanish ACB competition in the 2020-21 season.