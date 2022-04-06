More Western sanctions to hit Russia after Bucha killings

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States, United Kingdom and the European Union are set Wednesday to impose new punishing sanctions targeting Russia including a ban on all new investment in the country after evidence of torture and killings emerged in recent days from a town outside of Kyiv. The videos and images captured around Bucha have unleashed a wave of indignation among Western allies, who have worked out new sanctions as a response to the killings of civilians. The European Commission proposed a ban on coal imports and the United States and Western allies plan to impose a ban on all new investment in Russia.