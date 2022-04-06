Morongo Casino to hold job fairs throughout April

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon will host a series of job recruitment fairs this month, beginning tomorrow, in an ongoing effort to fill more than 200 positions.

In addition to Thursday, hiring events are slated for April 12, 14, 20 and 26.

Thursday's event and the one on April 20 are scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, while the remainder are from noon to 2 p.m., and all will be held in the resort's Grand Ballroom.

"Morongo continues to see exciting levels of growth and new additions... that require team members to provide world-class resort experiences for our guests," resort Chief Operating Officer Richard St. Jean said. "Now is the ideal time to consider joining our growing team at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa."

Officials said a variety of slots remain unfilled, including cashiers, custodians, room attendants and security guards.

There's also a need for cooks, servers and hosts to staff the new Marketplace food court, featuring menus designed by international chef Fabio Viviani, who hosted a welcoming session for prospective hires on Sunday. The Marketplace will debut in May.

Officials said same-day offers and the potential for $1,000 sign-on bonuses will be available to qualifying candidates.

St. Jean noted that the resort "offers competitive wages and benefits," including "medical, dental and vision insurance options for full- time team members and dependents."

Jobs additionally feature 401K retirement plans and vacation time. Prospects can see listings and upload their resumes ahead of time at www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment.

Similar recruitment drives were held in February and March, as well as on multiple occasions between last July and December.