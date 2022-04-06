T.O. plans to play in Fan Controlled Football league

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Terrell Owens is returning to professional football to catch more passes, mentor young receivers and prove he can still play in the NFL at age 48. Owens, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, is joining the Fan Controlled Football league for its second season. The 7-on-7 indoor league is expanding from four teams to eight and begins play on April 16. Fan Controlled Football allows fans to call offensive plays and vote on rules. Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel already said he’s returning for a second season. Marshawn Lynch, Austin Ekeler, Richard Sherman and Dalvin Cook own teams in the league.