Betty Ford Center celebrates 40th anniversary

The Betty Ford Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary!

On Thursday, a special lunch event was held at Hotel Paseo where the Chief Medical Officer for the Betty Ford Center and Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation was the featured speaker.

The day's celebration fell in line with the 44th sobriety anniversary of former First Lady Betty Ford.

"It's an incredibly important year the year 2022. Is is is when the Betty Ford Center started in 1982. So we're celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Betty Ford Center. And Mrs. Ford, who got sober. This is her sobriety date today, April 7," said Jeff Schlund, outreach manager at the center.

