Police release new details on deadly Cathedral City house fire

Cathedral City Police have confirmed a house fire that broke out Wednesday night was set by a 36-year-old man who lived there.

Investigators said the man intentionally set the structure on fire and died by suicide.

His identity has not been released.

There were no other individuals in the home at the time of the incident, which occurred on Avenida La Vista around 8:15 p.m.

The property was taped off and the investigation has been turned over to the police.

