Valdez bests Ohtani, Astros top Angels 3-1 for opener record

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Framber Valdez outpitched Shohei Ohtani with 6 2/3 dominant innings of two-hit ball, and the Houston Astros tied the longest opening day winning streak in major league history with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Alex Bregman had an early RBI single and a late homer as the Astros won their 10th straight season opener. That ties the mark posted in the late 19th century by the Boston Beaneaters. Ohtani struck out nine while pitching one-run ball into the fifth inning for the Angels, who lost their season opener for the eighth time in nine years. Last season’s AL MVP went 0 for 4 at the plate.