Atlanta United’s Martinez has knee surgery, out 6 to 8 weeks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez, the 2018 MLS MVP, is expected to miss six to eight weeks following knee surgery. Atlanta United says Martinez had arthroscopic surgery Wednesday to clean out debris in his right knee. The procedure was scheduled after Martinez had his knee examined on Monday at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Martinez had surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee in March 2020. He needed three follow-up surgeries that year to clean out scar tissue. Martinez led Atlanta United to the MLS title in 2018.