Joe Davis named Fox’s lead baseball voice after Buck leaves

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis was named Fox Sports’ lead baseball play-by-play announcer. He takes over for Joe Buck, who left Fox for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” Buck was Fox’s lead baseball announcer since the network started televising games in 1996, calling 24 World Series and 22 All-Star Games. Davis is no stranger to succeeding legendary baseball voices. In 2017, he took over from Hall of Famer Vin Scully calling Dodgers games. When it comes to his new position with Fox, Davis said he would take the same approach he did with the Dodgers, saying he is following Buck, rather than replacing him.