Cameron Smith and his mullet in contention again at Masters

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — With his mullet flapping in the Georgia breeze, Cameron Smith made sure Scottie Scheffler didn’t run away from everyone else at the Masters. Thanks to Smith, the leader will have to work for that green jacket. The 28-year-old Aussie turned in a third round that didn’t seem possible at Augusta National with the unseasonably cold temperatures and strong gusts. Smith shot a 4-under 68 — the only score in the 60s — to pull within three shots of Scheffler and join him in the final group Sunday. This is not an unusual position for Smith, who was runner-up in 2020.