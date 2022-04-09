Chicharito, LA Galaxy hold off Vela, LAFC 2-1 in El Trafico

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Sega Coulibaly scored in the first half, and the LA Galaxy ended LAFC’s unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 win on Saturday. The Galaxy remained unbeaten at home in the city rivalry known as El Trafico. Cristian Arango had a goal for LAFC, who looked to have tied it in the seventh minute of second-half stoppable time before a VAR review determined they were offsides in the buildup to Latif Blessing’s apparent goal.