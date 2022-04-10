Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller had a goal and an assist to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 for their third consecutive victory. Boston’s winning streak ended at two. Eller was back at his natural center position only because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched with what the team called body maintenance. Tom Wilson scored his career-high 23rd goal of the season. Alex Ovechkin added an empty-netter 1.7 seconds left. Vitek Vanecek made 30 saves in goal for Washington. Curtis Lazar and Erik Haula scored for Boston.