Man arrested in fatal crash of motorcycle, car in Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash of a motorcyclist and a vehicle in North Las Vegas. They say officers responded to the scene about 7 a.m. Saturday. Police say it appears the driver of the sedan drove through a red light at a high rate of speed. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released, but police say he was in his 50s. Police identified the driver of the sedan as 29-year-old Thomas Munoz Jr. They say Munoz has been booked into jail on suspicion of driving while impaired resulting in death, failure to follow traffic lights, reckless driving, failure to render aid and not wearing a seatbelt.