Mbeumo, Toney combine for Brentford’s 2-0 win over West Ham

LONDON (AP) — Brentford looks sure to be playing a second season in the Premier League after Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney combined to clinch a 2-0 win over West Ham. Their second-half goals lifted the west London team 12 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with six games remaining, building on last weekend’s 4-1 victory over Chelsea. For West Ham it was another dent in its fading hopes of a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, finishing the weekend six points behind Tottenham having played an extra game.