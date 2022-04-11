All eyes on Bradley Beal as big offseason begins for Wizards

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards are beginning a massive offseason. All eyes are on Bradley Beal, who can become a free agent this summer. His next move will obviously have a big impact on the franchise’s direction. Beal had surgery in February on his left wrist and didn’t play again. A Washington team that started fast under new coach Wes Unseld Jr. ended up going 35-47 and missing the playoffs. The Wizards made more significant moves at the deadline. Spencer Dinwiddie was dealt to Dallas in a deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Washington.