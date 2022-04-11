Coachella Valley Rescue Mission struggling to meet Easter meal needs

Easter is just a few days away and according to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, without the help of the community, it could be another day of struggle for the homeless and food insecure.

Some will go hungry on this day. Needy families that are unable to make ends meet will have make the difficult choice of either paying the rent and utilities or buying groceries.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a struggle for all and has made serving so many in need a huge challenge for CVRM.” said Executive Director Darla Burkett. “We are asking our community to come along side us and help with much-needed food items as we serve these most in need.”

The Mission is calling for the community to extend its generosity and give to help someone in need enjoy a traditional Easter meal.

In addition, CVRM is asking for the community’s support through gift-in-kind donations of hams, potatoes, eggs, sweet potatoes, pies, canned vegetables, butter, and whipped cream.

You can drop off your much-needed donations at the Mission located at 47470 Van Buren Street in Indio.

Donations can be made by calling 760-347-3512 or contributing online at www.CVRM.org/donate.

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission provides food, clothing, and safe shelter to anyone in need. Additionally, CVRM helps people end their cycle of homelessness with extensive counseling, job training in eight different job descriptions in including retail and catering skills, and housing assistance.