Local service dog missing after fireworks show, $1000 reward being offered for return

A local family is asking for the community's help to find a service dog that went missing.

The dog, whose name is Luca, was either lost or stolen on Saturday, March 26.

Luca's owner, Michael Mondavi told News Channel 3 that there was a fireworks show at the Eldorado Country Club in Indian Wells, which they live close to. The dog panicked and ran out of the house towards La Quinta.

Luca is a Logotto Romagnolo, or an Italian truffle-hunting dog. He has brown fur and should have an orange collar with tags. He is 14 inches tall and weighs approximately 38 pounds and is chipped.

Mondavi said Luca was trained as a service dog to alert people when his wife has an allergic reaction.

"He is five years old and has become part of our family to include our grandchildren," Mondavi writes.

Mondavi said they have been searching for Luca for weeks, putting up posters at country clubs, golf courses, HOAs, hotels, and even on the side of Highway 111.

In addition, Mondavi said police told him that because of the value of the dog if someone stole it, it would be considered grand theft.

Mondavi said they are offering a minimum reward of $1,000 to anyone who gives them leads that help them find Luca.

"We are willing to increase the reward substantially if you think that will help. We will also give a minimum of $1,000 reward to anyone who give us leads that enable us to find Luca.

Call Michael Mondavi at 707-695-6100 if you have any information. No questions asked.

"Our only objective is getting Luca back safely," Mondavi added.

