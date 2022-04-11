Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:56 PM

Palm Desert Charter Middle School finishes 11th among 140 teams in WGI Color Guard World Championship

Courtesy

The Palm Desert Charter Middle School finished just outside the top 10 in the WGI Color Guard World Championships!

The school's color guard team finished 11th out of 140 teams after they performed over the weekend in Ohio.

PDCMS made history that weekend, being the only middle school team competing against the best high school teams from around the country.

Last month, the school won the San Diego regional competition, becoming the number one ranked team in California.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content