Palm Desert Charter Middle School finishes 11th among 140 teams in WGI Color Guard World Championship

The Palm Desert Charter Middle School finished just outside the top 10 in the WGI Color Guard World Championships!

The school's color guard team finished 11th out of 140 teams after they performed over the weekend in Ohio.

PDCMS made history that weekend, being the only middle school team competing against the best high school teams from around the country.

Last month, the school won the San Diego regional competition, becoming the number one ranked team in California.