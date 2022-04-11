Retired Palm Springs police officer honored for disarming parolee believed to have a gun

A retired Palm Springs police officer was honored for his bravery when he disarmed a man believed to have a gun.

The incident happened back on the morning of December 13, 2021. Pete Rode was at the Starbucks on Palm Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs when he saw a man waving a what looked like firearm outside the store.

Rode jumped into action, knocking the weapon out of the man's grip. Rode jostled with the suspect briefly before Palm Springs police arrived on the scene and wrestled the man to the ground.

Surveillance video of the incident

The weapon was later identified as a BB Gun, however, police noted how it looked like an authentic handgun, and Rode had no idea what type of gun it was when he confronted the man.

"I thought somebody was going to get killed and was hoping that I could stop that and I did," Rode told News Channel 3.

On Monday, Rode, who retired from the department in 2007, was recognized at the same Starbucks for his quick thinking.

"We are able to recognize a private citizen who went way out of his way, and at personal risk, to disarm a parolee, a man who belonged in state prison, who had a gun," said Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills. "He has this innate thought process and innate feeling that he has to protect the community even though he's been retired for 13-14 years. And that kicked in."

