Shanghai Port out of Champions League due to COVID lockdown

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Asian Football Confederation says Chinese club Shanghai Port has been forced by the city’s COVID-19 lockdown to withdraw from the Asian Champions League. The city has imposed travel restrictions due to record levels of infection in recent weeks. Port had been due to make the trip to Thailand for six Group J games. It’s first game was due to be on Saturday against Vissel Kobe of Japan. Port will not be replaced in its group, leaving Kobe, Kitchee of Hong Kong and Chiangrai United of Thailand competing to reach the second round.