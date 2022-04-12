Dodgers outlast rain, Twins for 7-2 victory

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers broke open a tie game with a six-run eighth inning, then waited out the rain to take a 7-2 victory in their series opener against the Minnesota Twins. Both teams sat through an 88-minute rain delay that halted play in the bottom of the eighth with the Dodgers leading 7-1. Play resumed at 11:31 p.m. local time with only a few dozen fans in the stands. Will Smith and Gavin Lux each drove in a pair of runs for the Dodgers.