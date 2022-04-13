Clemson adds Princeton top scorer Llewellyn to roster

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has added Princeton leading scorer Jaelin Llewellyn to its men’s basketball team. Llewellyn is a 6-foot-2 point guard from Canada who led the Ivy League school in scoring the past two seasons. Clemson announced his addition Wednesday. Llewellyn is expected to solidify a position where Clemson’s two starters this past season in Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor entered the transfer portal. Llewellyn is from Canada. He will be eligible to play for Clemson this coming season. Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points a game this season and was picked for the All-Ivy League first team.