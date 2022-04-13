Skip to Content
today at 10:17 PM
La Quinta baseball earns outright DEL title after historic season sweep of rival Palm Desert

La Quinta clinched the outright league championship on Wednesday night following their 7-0 win over rival Palm Desert.

It was a historic victory for Blackhawks baseball, marking the first time they have ever swept the Aztecs.

LQ improves to 16-3 overall, 12-0 in league with their sights now set on a CIF-SS championship in Division 3.

Also deserving of recognition is the LQ softball team. They are undefeated as well, giving La Quinta two unbeaten programs on the diamond.

LQ softball secured an extra innings win on Wednesday night at Shadow Hills, moving them to 17-6 overall, 12-0 in league.

