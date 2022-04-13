Nearby businesses ready for return of Coachella and Stagecoach two years later

The Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival and Stagecoach are finally back after being canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Within these past two years, many local businesses missed out on some of their biggest sales when the festivals were postponed.

Several businesses across the Coachella Valley will be feeling the financial boost from the festival's return.

All Tressed Up Blowdry and Beauty Bar on El Paseo has already been marketing their hairstyles for Coachella festival-goers. Offering different looks and braids.

All Tressed Up told News Channel 3 they are expecting more festival-goers to come to use their services these coming weeks.

With festival season back in the valley, many short-term rentals will be booked. Jay's One Stop Cleaning Services in Palm Desert is standing by ready to offer their services to clean them. The business expecting an influx of requests.

