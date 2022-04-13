Spanish city of Málaga to host Davis Cup Finals in 2022-23

MADRID (AP) — The latter stages of the Davis Cup Finals will be played in the southern Spanish city of Málaga in November. The revamped tennis competition will remain in Spain after the first two editions were played in Madrid. The group phase will be played from Sept. 14-18 in the Italian city of Bologna, the Scottish city of Glasgow, the German city of Hamburg and a fourth city yet to be announced. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final will all be in Málaga from Nov. 21-27 on indoor hard courts. The International Tennis Federation and Kosmos Tennis say Málaga will also host the final stages in 2023.