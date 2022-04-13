The Joslyn in Bloom Fashion Show Luncheon makes its return

The Joslyn Center hosted its 12th annual The Joslyn in Bloom Fashion Show Luncheon on Wednesday. It's the first time since the start of the pandemic that the event has been held.

It all took place at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage. There was a champagne reception, silent auction, wine pull, 3-course luncheon, and fashion show curated by Susan Stein Style.

You might've recognized a familiar face on the catwalk today.... News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia!

The show is benefiting the programs and services of The Joslyn Center.

"This is important. It's one of our major fundraising events and it helps support the programs and services at the Johnson Center and now coming out of COVID We're all just getting started back up. So we're really glad to see this level of enthusiasm for this event," said Jack Newby, executive director of the Joslyn Center.

The event also honored Desert Healthcare District & Foundation with the Merritt and Penny Joslyn Award in recognition of the District and Foundation’s generous support of local non-profits over several decades.

The Joslyn Center is dedicated to leading the way in enhancing the well-being of adults 50+ through innovative programs and services. The center helps seniors live healthy and fulfilling lives through:

Friendly social gatherings

Games with friends

Health and wellness-centered fitness programs

Interesting and educational classes

Nutritious home-delivered meals

Staff and volunteers are also available to:

Find activities and programs that meet your needs and interests

Provide information and referrals

Recommend volunteer opportunities

You can still donate to the Joslyn Center. Click here if you would like to contribute.