Trash truck catches on fire at AM/PM in Desert Hot Springs
An AM/PM parking lot is being evacuated after a trash truck caught on fire in the parking lot.
The incident happened at the AM/PM on Palm Drive near Flora Avenue.
A CAL FIRE spokesperson confirmed that the truck is fully involved with fire.
Palm Drive was closed from Hacienda to Desert View was closed, however, it was back open by 5:15 p.m.
Granada & Flora is closed between Palm Drive & Cactus Drive.
Firefighters are clearing a parking lot near the AM/PM.
We have a crew on the scene to gather more details. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.
Comments