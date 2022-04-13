Skip to Content
Trash truck catches on fire at AM/PM in Desert Hot Springs

An AM/PM parking lot is being evacuated after a trash truck caught on fire in the parking lot.

The incident happened at the AM/PM on Palm Drive near Flora Avenue.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson confirmed that the truck is fully involved with fire.

Palm Drive was closed from Hacienda to Desert View was closed, however, it was back open by 5:15 p.m.

Granada & Flora is closed between Palm Drive & Cactus Drive.

Firefighters are clearing a parking lot near the AM/PM.

We have a crew on the scene to gather more details. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

