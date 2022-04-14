Skip to Content
High stakes battle over legalizing CA sports gambling on Nov. ballot

Sports gambling could soon become a big money maker in the Golden State – expected to generate billions of dollars per year in revenue, but only if voters legalize it.

On ballots this November, California voters are likely to see two different options when it comes to legalizing sports gambling – one that would allow betting in person, such as at a casino, and one that would permit it online from any device.

A recent survey found almost half of Californians – 45 percent – would support amending the state's constitution to legalize sports betting. About a third, or 33 percent, said they're opposed. 22 percent remain undecided.

