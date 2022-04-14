Skip to Content
Local fighters Sebastian Fundora and Brandun Lee continue to shine on biggest stage, represent the valley

Cochella's Sebastian Fundora and La Quinta's Brandun Lee are two of the most promising fighters in the sport of boxing, both continuing to rise the ranks and impress along the way.

Fundora, 24, is coming off an upset victory over Erickson Lubin in a thrilling junior middleweight bout that was ultimately called after 9 rounds.

With the win, the 6 foot 6 inch Fundora, known as the "Towering Inferno," moves to 19-0-1 with 13 KOs.

Fundora, who holds the interim belt at 154, is now in line to fight for the undisputed WBC title against the winner of Charlo-Castano.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Lee is set for the biggest fight of his career.

Lee, 24-0 with 22 knockouts, is fighting Zachary Ochoa in the super lightweight division on the undercard of the Spence-Ugas fight in Dallas at AT&T Stadium.

The fight will be broadcast LIVE on Showtime and is free for viewers who have a Showtime subscription. The main event card will be pay-per-view but fans will get to access Lee-Ochoa for free.

