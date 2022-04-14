Local fighters Sebastian Fundora and Brandun Lee continue to shine on biggest stage, represent the valley

Cochella's Sebastian Fundora and La Quinta's Brandun Lee are two of the most promising fighters in the sport of boxing, both continuing to rise the ranks and impress along the way.

Fundora, 24, is coming off an upset victory over Erickson Lubin in a thrilling junior middleweight bout that was ultimately called after 9 rounds.

In an absolute war @SebastianFundo1 defeated Erickson Lubin by RD9 TKO after Lubin's coach @KCBoxTrainer ended the fight after 9.



Fundora improves his record to 19-0-1 with 13KOs and is now next in line a world title. #LubinFundora #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/HVFBWDAIW8 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) April 10, 2022

With the win, the 6 foot 6 inch Fundora, known as the "Towering Inferno," moves to 19-0-1 with 13 KOs.

Fundora a cheat code. He the type of character you make on fight night and you boots the sliders up and his height and a smaller weight class. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) April 10, 2022

Fundora, who holds the interim belt at 154, is now in line to fight for the undisputed WBC title against the winner of Charlo-Castano.

I’m sick of being told to wait my turn, I’M NEXT!! 🔥🔥🔥#ToweringInferno pic.twitter.com/1enzUakuW4 — Sebastian Fundora (@SebastianFundo1) April 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Lee is set for the biggest fight of his career.

Look good, feel good, fight good. B Lee likes hitting designer stores before hitting his opponent.@BaileyKESQ had fun talking shop with @Brandun_Lee (24-0, 22 KO) ahead of his fight against Zachary Ochoa Saturday @ATTStadium, part of #SpenceUgas undercard on @ShowtimeBoxing! pic.twitter.com/fURMQyon2n — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 14, 2022

Lee, 24-0 with 22 knockouts, is fighting Zachary Ochoa in the super lightweight division on the undercard of the Spence-Ugas fight in Dallas at AT&T Stadium.

I love my job ❤️ Tune in this Saturday at 4 PM PT on Showtime to watch me work! 25-0 🔜 #Mandown pic.twitter.com/evYBGqnPaA — Brandun Lee (@Brandun_Lee) April 14, 2022

The fight will be broadcast LIVE on Showtime and is free for viewers who have a Showtime subscription. The main event card will be pay-per-view but fans will get to access Lee-Ochoa for free.