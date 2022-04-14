Olympic champ Suni Lee leads Auburn to NCAA finals

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sunisa Lee delivered in Texas just as easily as she delivered in Tokyo. The reigning Olympic champion has guided Auburn to the team finals at the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships. The Tigers finished second to Florida in the second semifinal session on Thursday to earn a trip to the finals for just the second time in program history. Florida senior Trinity Thomas captured the all-around title — sealing it with a scintillating floor exercise that earned the only perfect 10 of the night — as the Gators posted the top score of 197.9750. Auburn was close behind at 197.8375. Oklahoma, Utah, Florida and Auburn will meet in the team finals on Saturday.